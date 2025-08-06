Today at LSPP – August 6th

Wednesday, August 6th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Are you eager to start birding but not sure

where to begin? Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Tessa and Sree as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!

Thursday, August 7th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: WILDFLOWER APPRECIATION – Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but it’s hard to deny the beauty of wildflowers. Get up close and personal with these tiny wonders – examine their colours, count their petals, and admire their shapes. Take your time, breathe in the fresh air, and let their beauty spark your creativity. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: COASTAL CAMPING PLANNING – Have you ever considered hiking our Coastal Trail? 65 km of rock, forest, and Lake Superior is a sight to see! Whether you’re an experienced backpacker, or just want to go for the day, visit Priya to build your own Coastal experience.