Saturday Morning News – August 2nd

Weather:
- Today Clearing. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight Clear. Local smoke. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.
- Sunday – Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- As the forest fire indices rise Huron Shores Fire Chief Henk VanDelft has imposed a Fire Ban for the Municipality of Huron Shores.
- It was good news to read about the successful efforts by an impromptu team to save a drowning youth at Harmony Beach, even more so to hear about a former Wawaite’s call to action and help. The article is posted on the Sault Star’s website.
