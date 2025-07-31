Swimming Advisory for Harmony Beach & Mark’s Bay South

Algoma Public Health (APH) has issued a swimming advisory for Harmony Beach located in Goulais River, Ontario and Mark’s Bay South in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (Wednesday, July 30, 2025). Water samples are taken from Harmony Beach and Mark’s Bay South every week. The test results of samples taken on Monday, July 28th, 2025, contained high levels of bacteria. It is unsafe to swim at beaches with increased levels of bacteria. When sample results return to safe levels, the advisory will be removed.

The weather may affect water quality. Water may contain high levels of bacteria for up to 48 hours following heavy rainfall, high winds, or an increased number of birds.

Swimming advisories do not close the beach or stop people from swimming. They let swimmers know about the water conditions the day the sample was taken. Swimming in water with high levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, nose and throat infections, as well as stomach illness if water is swallowed.

To reduce your risk:

Avoid swallowing beach water

Towel off after a swim, and

Shower once at home

Visit our website to view a map of the beaches sampled and current warnings or postings: www.algomapublichealth.com/beach