OPP – Have a Safe Holiday Weekend

Ahead of one of the busiest traffic long weekends of the year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that safe driving includes paying attention to what’s happening on the roadside and complying with Ontario’s Move Over law.

Ontario’s Move Over law requires all drivers to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles with their emergency lights activated and, on highways/roads with more than one lane, move over a lane if safe to do so. Last year (2024), the OPP laid 1,971 charges against drivers who did not comply with this law – a law aimed at giving emergency personnel the safe space they need to assist motorists and conduct other work on the roadside.

Over and above watching for drivers who fail to comply with the Move Over Law, OPP officers will be working across the province, ensuring motorists are driving attentively and within the posted speed limit, are not impaired by alcohol/drugs and that all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

The OPP will also be out on waterways and trails, counting on people to keep themselves and their loved ones safe so that everyone can have an enjoyable Civic Day Long Weekend!

DID YOU KNOW?

So far this year (Jan.1-July 27, 2025), 182 people have lost their lives in road collisions, eight (8) boaters/paddlers have been killed in marine incidents and eight (8) people have died in off-road vehicle incidents.