Saturday Morning News – July 26th

Weather:

  • Smoke Forecast for Noon today – https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current//

    Today – Mainly sunny. Local smoke. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

  • Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local smoke this evening. Fog patches overnight. Low 17.
  • Sunday – l A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
    Night Cloudy periods. Low 15.

News Tidbits:

  • Enjoy being outdoors today and enjoy the music. Do be aware of the air quality and be careful.
  • SAH has warned of delays in the Emergency Department to see a physician. They are in the process of implementing a new system – “When appropriate, this tool may allow some lower-urgency patients to wait safely at home rather than in the department.” 
