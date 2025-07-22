Today at LSPP – July 22nd

|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: INSECT INVESTIGATION – Insects come in an amazing variety of shapes, colours, and sizes, and they outnumber all other animals on Earth! Join us in searching for, observing, and appreciating our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. For safety reasons, nets will only be given to adults,
who will be responsible for supervising their use
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Rose and Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Lauren and Tessa to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|DISCOVERING DARKNESS: HUMANS AND THE DARK – Did you know that dark skies are not only beneficial for nocturnal critters, but also for us humans? Join Kelly and Sree to learn what it means for the park to be a Dark Sky Preserve and why the darkness is important for our health. Find out how you can limit light pollution too!
