Today at LSPP – July 21st

|Monday, July 21, 2025
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|RECREATION SKILLS: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya and Tessa to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: OWL ‘BOUT THAT – “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you alllll.” Often heard between dawn and dusk, owls are mysterious raptors of the night. Join Ari and Rose to discover the world of owls, what makes them one of the best hunters in the forest, and why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: INSECT INVESTIGATION – Insects come in an amazing variety of shapes, colours, and sizes, and they outnumber all other animals on Earth! Join us in searching for, observing, and appreciating our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. For safety reasons, nets will only be given to adults,
who will be responsible for supervising their use
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing spot? We’ve got you covered! Join Rose and Mary to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
