Today at LSPP – July 21st

Monday, July 21, 2025 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya and Tessa to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: OWL ‘BOUT THAT – “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you alllll.” Often heard between dawn and dusk, owls are mysterious raptors of the night. Join Ari and Rose to discover the world of owls, what makes them one of the best hunters in the forest, and why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: INSECT INVESTIGATION – Insects come in an amazing variety of shapes, colours, and sizes, and they outnumber all other animals on Earth! Join us in searching for, observing, and appreciating our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. For safety reasons, nets will only be given to adults,

who will be responsible for supervising their use

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay