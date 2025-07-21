SSM OPP – Multiple Charges laid after Motorcycle Collision on Hwy 563 on July 14th

On July 14, 2025, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on Highway 563 in Batchawana Bay. Witnesses reported observing a motorcycle lose control, collide with a ditch and the driver fleeing the scene. Further investigation revealed the identity of the motorcycle driver.
On July 15, 2025, Eric MEAROW, 40 years-of-age, of Batchawana Bay was arrested and charged with:
- Dangerous operation
- Careless driving
- Drive left of centre on a curve
- Fail to remain
- Fail to report accident
- Operation while prohibited under the criminal code
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive motor vehicle, no plates
- Drive motor vehicle, no permit
- Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
- Fail to comply with probation order – two counts
The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.
