SSM OPP – Multiple Charges laid after Motorcycle Collision on Hwy 563 on July 14th

On July 14, 2025, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on Highway 563 in Batchawana Bay. Witnesses reported observing a motorcycle lose control, collide with a ditch and the driver fleeing the scene. Further investigation revealed the identity of the motorcycle driver.

On July 15, 2025, Eric MEAROW, 40 years-of-age, of Batchawana Bay was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation

Careless driving

Drive left of centre on a curve

Fail to remain

Fail to report accident

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Drive motor vehicle, no permit

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.