SSM OPP – Multiple Charges laid after Motorcycle Collision on Hwy 563 on July 14th

On July 14, 2025, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on Highway 563 in Batchawana Bay. Witnesses reported observing a motorcycle lose control, collide with a ditch and the driver fleeing the scene. Further investigation revealed the identity of the motorcycle driver.

On July 15, 2025, Eric MEAROW, 40 years-of-age, of Batchawana Bay was arrested and charged with:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Careless driving
  • Drive left of centre on a curve
  • Fail to remain
  • Fail to report accident
  • Operation while prohibited under the criminal code
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Drive motor vehicle, no plates
  • Drive motor vehicle, no permit
  • Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.

