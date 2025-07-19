Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

171 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Mitch Lemoyne Lee Bryar Anders Dereski 33
2nd Sedrik Rioux Adam Martelli Pat Godbout 33
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Billy McGie 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Dylan Buckell 34
2nd Joe McCoy Mark McRae Spare 34
3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Dave Dupuis 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 35
2nd Kyston Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35
3rd Dave Dupuis Bill Matheson Greg Dumba 35
4th Flight Score
1st Ryan Scott John Scott Al Hardy 36
2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabouein Derek Shoppoff 36
3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 36
5th Flight Score
1st Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 36
2nd Cooper Moore Parker Moore Logan Dunham 37
3rd Dusty Rousseau Nick Farand Sheldon Lacroix 37
6th Flight Score
1st Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy Spare 37
2nd Bob Cliffe Andy Cliffe Jason Cliffe 37
3rd Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bailey Pokorny 38
7th Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Dave Geroux 38
2nd Kory Charbonneau Adam Tomassini Kyle Wood 38
3rd Eric Mitrikas Don Perkins Gary Trudeau 38
8th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Petar Kusic Joe Ralph 39
2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Denis 39
3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Landen Stevens 39
9th Flight Score
1st Jacob Smith Kaiden White Dan White 41
2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 41
3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 41
10th Flight Score
1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Billy McGie
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike Hogan (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dean Willand
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Karl
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Max Simon

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Claude Samson

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Luc Belanger
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias

25’ Putt $450 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $600 – No Winner

