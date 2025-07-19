Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

171 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mitch Lemoyne
|Lee Bryar
|Anders Dereski
|33
|2nd
|Sedrik Rioux
|Adam Martelli
|Pat Godbout
|33
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Billy McGie
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Dylan Buckell
|34
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|Mark McRae
|Spare
|34
|3rd
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Dave Dupuis
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Luc Belanger
|35
|2nd
|Kyston Stevens
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Bill Matheson
|Greg Dumba
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ryan Scott
|John Scott
|Al Hardy
|36
|2nd
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabouein
|Derek Shoppoff
|36
|3rd
|Eric Dechamplain
|Joel Dechamplain
|Darcy Pilon
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|36
|2nd
|Cooper Moore
|Parker Moore
|Logan Dunham
|37
|3rd
|Dusty Rousseau
|Nick Farand
|Sheldon Lacroix
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mike McCoy
|Spare
|37
|2nd
|Bob Cliffe
|Andy Cliffe
|Jason Cliffe
|37
|3rd
|Pat Cyr
|Steph Cyr
|Bailey Pokorny
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Matt Kloosterhues
|Dave Geroux
|38
|2nd
|Kory Charbonneau
|Adam Tomassini
|Kyle Wood
|38
|3rd
|Eric Mitrikas
|Don Perkins
|Gary Trudeau
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Petar Kusic
|Joe Ralph
|39
|2nd
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Denis
|39
|3rd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Landen Stevens
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jacob Smith
|Kaiden White
|Dan White
|41
|2nd
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Larry Lynett
|41
|3rd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Ralph Zagar
|41
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|43
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Billy McGie
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike Hogan (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dean Willand
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Karl
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Max Simon
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Claude Samson
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Luc Belanger
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias
25’ Putt $450 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $600 – No Winner