Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

171 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Mitch Lemoyne Lee Bryar Anders Dereski 33 2nd Sedrik Rioux Adam Martelli Pat Godbout 33 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Billy McGie 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Brandon Case Bradley Case Dylan Buckell 34 2nd Joe McCoy Mark McRae Spare 34 3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Dave Dupuis 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 35 2nd Kyston Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35 3rd Dave Dupuis Bill Matheson Greg Dumba 35 4th Flight Score 1st Ryan Scott John Scott Al Hardy 36 2nd Rick Funk Kevin Sabouein Derek Shoppoff 36 3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 36 5th Flight Score 1st Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 36 2nd Cooper Moore Parker Moore Logan Dunham 37 3rd Dusty Rousseau Nick Farand Sheldon Lacroix 37 6th Flight Score 1st Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy Spare 37 2nd Bob Cliffe Andy Cliffe Jason Cliffe 37 3rd Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bailey Pokorny 38 7th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Dave Geroux 38 2nd Kory Charbonneau Adam Tomassini Kyle Wood 38 3rd Eric Mitrikas Don Perkins Gary Trudeau 38 8th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Petar Kusic Joe Ralph 39 2nd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Denis 39 3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Landen Stevens 39 9th Flight Score 1st Jacob Smith Kaiden White Dan White 41 2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 41 3rd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 41 10th Flight Score 1st Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Billy McGie

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike Hogan (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dean Willand

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Karl

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Max Simon

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Claude Samson

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Luc Belanger

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias

25’ Putt $450 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $600 – No Winner