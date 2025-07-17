Wawa Welcomes New Economic Development Officer

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to announce the appointment of Maggie Culhane as Economic Development Officer (EDO), a role made possible through generous funding support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor). This key position will play a vital role in advancing the community’s economic goals and supporting local growth and development.

The Municipality would like to extend its sincere thanks to Kristy Hansen, who served as the previous EDO with dedication and professionalism over the past year. Her contributions have laid a strong foundation for future economic initiatives in the region.

Maggie Culhane is a proud returning resident of Wawa who brings a deep passion for the community and a strong commitment to fostering its growth. With a keen understanding of Wawa’s unique character and potential, Maggie is excited to collaborate with local stakeholders, residents, and businesses to shape a vibrant and resilient local economy.

The Economic Development Officer will work closely with the Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee (EDTAC) to pursue strategic priorities, including the Wawa Community Improvement Plan (CIP) funding initiatives to enhance local infrastructure and business growth in the downtown core.

“Council and staff are enthusiastic about the fresh energy and local insight the new EDO brings to the role and looks forward to continued community support to grow and build sustainable development in Wawa, with Maggie Culhane at the helm,” said Maury O’Neill, CAO-Clerk. “The Municipality is very appreciative of the Federal Government’s FedNor support under the Community Investment Initiative for Northern Ontario program which has provided $297,000 to fund the EDO position in Wawa for three years.”