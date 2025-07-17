Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 17

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
  • Friday – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 7.
