Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
- Friday – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Friday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 7.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Trails End Road/Montreal River Harbour) CLOSED – Washouts - July 17, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – July 17 - July 17, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – July 16 - July 16, 2025