Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

180 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 30
2nd Jarett Asselin Wade Terris Anders Morden 32
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Peter Moore Spare 33
2nd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 34
3rd Bernie Erechook Mojo Paul Asselin 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Dave Matt 35
2nd Jamie Boylan Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka 35
3rd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35
4th Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Monte White James Morden 35
2nd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Sheldon Lacroix 35
3rd Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers Gibby 36
5th Flight Score
1st Ray McGregor Ron Hale Mark Beland 36
2nd Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa Scott Robinson 36
3rd Glen Williams Gary Mercier Ray Valliant 37
6th Flight Score
1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 37
2nd Nick Castilloux Dan Houde Jake Casavant 37
3rd Jarret Ralph Jeremiah Lefevbre Brendon 37
7th Flight Score
1st Mike Belanger Ralph Zagar Steve Jozin 38
2nd Ian Senecal Drew Wiggins Udhay Bal 38
3rd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Spare 38
8th Flight Score
1st Mark Fortin Eric Rioux Tyler Fahrer 39
2nd Andre Champagne Jules Anglehart Dan Paradis 39
3rd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 39
9th Flight Score
1st Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Spare 40
2nd Issac Dechamplain Luc Nadeau Dawson Bernath 40
3rd Kevin Auger Petar Kusik Perry Kauk 40
10th Flight Score
1st Dan Roberts Earl Dinsdale Gary Trudeau 42
2nd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 44

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Paul Bernath
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jamie Boylan
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Mike McCoy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tyler Fahrer

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Miks Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Tom Terris
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord

25’ Putt $400 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $550 – No Winner

