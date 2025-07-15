Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

180 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|30
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Wade Terris
|Anders Morden
|32
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Peter Moore
|Spare
|33
|2nd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Joey Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|34
|3rd
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|Paul Asselin
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Dave
|Matt
|35
|2nd
|Jamie Boylan
|Damon Boylan
|Davin Chiupka
|35
|3rd
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Monte White
|James Morden
|35
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Mike Lavergne
|Sheldon Lacroix
|35
|3rd
|Andrew McKenzie
|Scott Carruthers
|Gibby
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray McGregor
|Ron Hale
|Mark Beland
|36
|2nd
|Eric Mitrikas
|Vic Sillanpaa
|Scott Robinson
|36
|3rd
|Glen Williams
|Gary Mercier
|Ray Valliant
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Scott Nolan
|37
|2nd
|Nick Castilloux
|Dan Houde
|Jake Casavant
|37
|3rd
|Jarret Ralph
|Jeremiah Lefevbre
|Brendon
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Belanger
|Ralph Zagar
|Steve Jozin
|38
|2nd
|Ian Senecal
|Drew Wiggins
|Udhay Bal
|38
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Spare
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark Fortin
|Eric Rioux
|Tyler Fahrer
|39
|2nd
|Andre Champagne
|Jules Anglehart
|Dan Paradis
|39
|3rd
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Larry Lynett
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Spare
|40
|2nd
|Issac Dechamplain
|Luc Nadeau
|Dawson Bernath
|40
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Petar Kusik
|Perry Kauk
|40
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Roberts
|Earl Dinsdale
|Gary Trudeau
|42
|2nd
|Ray Brisson
|Brock Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|44
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Paul Bernath
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jamie Boylan
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Mike McCoy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tyler Fahrer
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Miks Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Tom Terris
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord
25’ Putt $400 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $550 – No Winner
