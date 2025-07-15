Men’s NIght Golf – July 10th

180 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 18C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 30 2nd Jarett Asselin Wade Terris Anders Morden 32 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Peter Moore Spare 33 2nd Jessy Dechamplain Joey Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain 34 3rd Bernie Erechook Mojo Paul Asselin 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Dave Matt 35 2nd Jamie Boylan Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka 35 3rd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35 4th Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Monte White James Morden 35 2nd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Sheldon Lacroix 35 3rd Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers Gibby 36 5th Flight Score 1st Ray McGregor Ron Hale Mark Beland 36 2nd Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa Scott Robinson 36 3rd Glen Williams Gary Mercier Ray Valliant 37 6th Flight Score 1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Scott Nolan 37 2nd Nick Castilloux Dan Houde Jake Casavant 37 3rd Jarret Ralph Jeremiah Lefevbre Brendon 37 7th Flight Score 1st Mike Belanger Ralph Zagar Steve Jozin 38 2nd Ian Senecal Drew Wiggins Udhay Bal 38 3rd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Spare 38 8th Flight Score 1st Mark Fortin Eric Rioux Tyler Fahrer 39 2nd Andre Champagne Jules Anglehart Dan Paradis 39 3rd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 39 9th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Spare 40 2nd Issac Dechamplain Luc Nadeau Dawson Bernath 40 3rd Kevin Auger Petar Kusik Perry Kauk 40 10th Flight Score 1st Dan Roberts Earl Dinsdale Gary Trudeau 42 2nd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 44

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Paul Bernath

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jamie Boylan

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Buckell

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Mike McCoy

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tyler Fahrer

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Miks Belanger

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Tom Terris

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremi Lord

25’ Putt $400 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $550 – No Winner