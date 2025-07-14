Municipality of Wawa Awarded $24,995 for Wawa Intergenerational Legacy Project

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Seniors Community Grant in the amount of $24,995 to support the Wawa Intergenerational Legacy Project.

This funding, provided through the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, will enable the Municipality to launch a meaningful initiative that fosters stronger connections between seniors and younger generations within the community.

The Wawa Intergenerational Legacy Project is designed to bring together seniors and youth through knowledge-sharing activities and storytelling, celebrating the rich history and contributions of Wawa’s older residents. The project will promote community engagement, reduce social isolation among seniors, and preserve local heritage for future generations.

Mayor Melanie Pilon expressed her gratitude for the grant, stating, “We are thrilled to receive this support from the Province. The Wawa Intergenerational Legacy Project will provide our seniors with valuable opportunities to connect, contribute, and be celebrated, while also enriching the lives of younger residents through shared experiences and learning.”

The Municipality looks forward to working with local partners, schools, and community organizations to implement the project over the coming months.