Today at LSPP – July 11th

|Friday, July 11th
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|South Old Woman River
|NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult. Hike Length: 2.5km loop.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Gatehouse, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Ari and Mary for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.
|7:30 PM
|Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
|FILM SCREENING: PAINTED LAND, IN SEARCH OF THE GROUP OF SEVEN – Past meets present in a film that where three modern day sleuths embark on an adventure to track down the precise locations of the Group of Seven’s famous paintings. Using archival film, letters, journals and photographs of the artists – some of which have never been seen by the public – the trio tries to achieve their own personal quest: to actually ‘walk in the Group of Seven’s footsteps.’ This film is 70 minutes in duration.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Gatehouse, Agawa Bay
|Saturday, July 12
|1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – The rocks of Lake Superior tell us dramatic tales of the past and have been a source of inspiration for generations of artists. Join Park staff to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s formation and create your own masterpiece! Participants will learn fun techniques for capturing the diverse colours and textures of Agawa Bay’s beautiful pebble beach using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.
|7:30 PM
|Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
|GUEST PRESENTATION: WOLVES OF SOUTHERN ALGOMA – Little is known about wolves in this area. How common are they? How big are their ranges? What do they eat? The more basic question is, what are they? Coyotes, coywolves, grey wolves, or eastern wolves? These are some of the questions that Kees van Frankenhuyzen, wolf researcher with Algoma Highlands Conservancy, hopes to answer through an on-going local wildlife study. Join us to learn about this exciting research and discover some of what has been gleaned so far about these mysterious predators.
