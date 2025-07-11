Today at LSPP – July 11th

Friday, July 11th Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Old Woman River

NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult. Hike Length: 2.5km loop.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Ari and Mary for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

FILM SCREENING: PAINTED LAND, IN SEARCH OF THE GROUP OF SEVEN – Past meets present in a film that where three modern day sleuths embark on an adventure to track down the precise locations of the Group of Seven’s famous paintings. Using archival film, letters, journals and photographs of the artists – some of which have never been seen by the public – the trio tries to achieve their own personal quest: to actually ‘walk in the Group of Seven’s footsteps.’ This film is 70 minutes in duration.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Ari and Mary for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

Saturday, July 12 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – The rocks of Lake Superior tell us dramatic tales of the past and have been a source of inspiration for generations of artists. Join Park staff to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s formation and create your own masterpiece! Participants will learn fun techniques for capturing the diverse colours and textures of Agawa Bay’s beautiful pebble beach using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay