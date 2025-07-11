Ladies Golf Night – July 9th

111 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
Quick reminder to please ensure each team has filled out a flight card (check member or non-member – spare is always a member), each player has a yellow ticket filled out for putt draws, and your score card reflects your team on the top line (#1) and the opposing team as Team #2. Thank you for your support 😊
1st Flight:
1st – Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Sarah Pereira – 37
2nd – Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Spare – 38
3rd – Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Deidra Dupuis – 39
2nd Flight:
1st – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 41
2nd – Nat Bryar, Jerah Mercer, Spare – 41
3rd – Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 43
3rd Flight:
1st – Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Carrie Belanger – 44
2nd – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Spare – 44
3rd – Hayley Lamon, Meghan Roberge, Nadine Cartledge – 44
4th Flight:
1st – Erika Smith, Kim Melbourne, Reyanne Roberge – 45
2nd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias – 45
3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa, Spare – 45
5th Flight:
1st – Christina Port, Lucille Case, Ashlee Pelletier – 46
2nd – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 46
3rd- Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby, Sandi Lowe – 47
6th Flight:
1st – Kathy Turyk, Doris Zagar, Spare – 48
2nd – Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Lucy Haman – 48
3rd – Francine Dubreuil, Shirley Hale, Monique Kryszewski – 48
7th Flight:
1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 51
2nd – Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare – 51
8th Flight:
1st – Cassidy Michalcewicz, Wynter Krell, Grace Dereski – 57
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Erin Andrews
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Lynn Young-Dinsdale
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Ashley Omolida (birdie)
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Melissa Terris
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Cheryl Tremblay
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Gina Simon
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie) by draw
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Norma Kauk
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Judy Zagar
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Delmarr Lowe
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Doris Zagar
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Gina Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Cheryl Tremblay
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Sandra Day
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Valerie Levesque
30ft putt – ($450.00 pot): Ashley Coombs, Gerry Rose, Anya Switzer – No winner (Next week’s pot $500)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3230.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,280),
- Ladies Golf Night – July 9th - July 11, 2025
- Today at LSPP – July 11th - July 11, 2025
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Announces Finalists for Artistic Director Position - July 11, 2025