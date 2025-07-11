Ladies Golf Night – July 9th

111 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Quick reminder to please ensure each team has filled out a flight card (check member or non-member – spare is always a member), each player has a yellow ticket filled out for putt draws, and your score card reflects your team on the top line (#1) and the opposing team as Team #2. Thank you for your support 😊

1st Flight:

1st – Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Sarah Pereira – 37

2nd – Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Spare – 38

3rd – Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Deidra Dupuis – 39

2nd Flight:

1st – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 41

2nd – Nat Bryar, Jerah Mercer, Spare – 41

3rd – Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 43

3rd Flight:

1st – Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Carrie Belanger – 44

2nd – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Spare – 44

3rd – Hayley Lamon, Meghan Roberge, Nadine Cartledge – 44

4th Flight:

1st – Erika Smith, Kim Melbourne, Reyanne Roberge – 45

2nd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias – 45

3rd – Lynne Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa, Spare – 45

5th Flight:

1st – Christina Port, Lucille Case, Ashlee Pelletier – 46

2nd – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 46

3rd- Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby, Sandi Lowe – 47

6th Flight:

1st – Kathy Turyk, Doris Zagar, Spare – 48

2nd – Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Lucy Haman – 48

3rd – Francine Dubreuil, Shirley Hale, Monique Kryszewski – 48

7th Flight:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 51

2nd – Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare – 51

8th Flight:

1st – Cassidy Michalcewicz, Wynter Krell, Grace Dereski – 57

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Erin Andrews

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Lynn Young-Dinsdale

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Ashley Omolida (birdie)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Melissa Terris

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Cheryl Tremblay

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Gina Simon

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie) by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Norma Kauk

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Judy Zagar

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Delmarr Lowe

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Doris Zagar

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Gina Simon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Cheryl Tremblay

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Sandra Day

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Valerie Levesque

30ft putt – ($450.00 pot): Ashley Coombs, Gerry Rose, Anya Switzer – No winner (Next week’s pot $500)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3230.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,280),