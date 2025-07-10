GoFundMe – Help A Young Father Heal After A Life-Changing Work Injury

On what started as an ordinary workday, a devastating accident changed everything for this young father.

Jason Rouleau, a hardworking father, loving son, and dedicated friend fell approximately 30 feet while on the job, suffering catastrophic injuries. He sustained a broken pelvis, multiple fractured ribs, a decompressed spine, and severe spinal cord damage. The result is a diagnosis of paraplegia—he is not expected to walk again.

This life-altering injury has shaken his world and the lives of those who love him most—the mother of his 2-year-old son, Jake, and his entire family, who are all trying to support him through this difficult time.

The road ahead is long.

Right now, he remains in the hospital, surrounded by the mother of his son, his friends and family, who are doing everything they can to support his care and keep hope alive. In the weeks to come, there will be major adjustments—emotionally, physically, and financially.

Eventually, he will need to travel to Toronto for specialized spinal therapy, adding more strain on their limited resources.

The mother of his son has been by his side every step of the way, caring for Jake while supporting his recovery, alongside his family who have stepped in to help wherever they can during this unexpected and overwhelming new reality. As they face long hospital stays, accessible housing needs, travel for medical appointments, and the loss of income, this young family needs our help.

This GoFundMe was created to help ease the financial burden—to cover costs such as:

• Childcare and basic living expenses during recovery

• Travel and accommodations for therapy and follow-up care

No family should have to face something this heartbreaking alone.

If you’re able to donate, please do. If not, sharing this page means just as much.

Let’s come together and lift up this young family during the most difficult time of their lives.

Your support—big or small—will make a real difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.