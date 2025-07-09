Today at LSPP – July 9

Wednesday, July 9th Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they

still rule our night skies. Join Kelly to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.

Thursday, July 10th Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more

than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

Thursday, July 10th Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay