Today at LSPP – July 9

|Wednesday, July 9th
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they
still rule our night skies. Join Kelly to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
|Thursday, July 10th
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more
than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
|Thursday, July 10th
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their
graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Priya to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.
