Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden)

The highway has been reopened.

ON511 is advising that Hwy 17 is closed from Wawa to Heyden because of a collision. There has been a collision by the Heyden.

Detour: Hwy 101 (Wawa) to Hwy 129 (Chapleau) and then to Thessalon (Hwy 129/17) which is east of Sault Ste. Marie (3h 43m, 339km).