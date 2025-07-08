Today at LSPP – July 8

|Tuesday, July 8th
|Drop-in:
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Lauren to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!
|Drop-in:
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Wylan to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators
|Wednesday, July 9th
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kelly to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
