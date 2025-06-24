New Transmission Line to Deliver Clean, Reliable Energy to Algoma District and Island Gold District

A major new energy project is set to improve power reliability and sustainability in the Algoma District. Batchewana First Nation and Alamos Gold Inc. has announced their partnership and the start of construction on a new $70 million, 115-kilovolt transmission line. This critical infrastructure will strengthen the electrical network in the Algoma district and deliver long-term grid electricity to Alamos’ Island Gold District.

Expected to be in service by 2026, the transmission line will extend just east of the community of Wawa to a new transformer station at the Island Gold District. After construction, Batchewana First Nation will operate and retain long-term ownership of the line.

“This project is another catalyst for Indigenous-led economic growth, and Batchewana First Nation is proud to engage in this collaborative approach with Alamos Gold,” said Chief Mark McCoy of Batchewana First Nation. “This partnership demonstrates the success that can be achieved when industry respects First Nation protocols and ways of doing business. By working together, we’re not only delivering power—we’re building a more resilient future for our territories and the entire region.”

“This project reflects a shared commitment to progress, and we’re proud to work with our long-term community partner” said John A. McCluskey, Alamos Gold’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Batchewana First Nation has a strong track record of developing energy projects in the Algoma region, and this initiative will be transformative for all involved. Once complete, it will provide the Island Gold District with secure, reliable and clean electricity, reducing our GHG emissions intensity to 70% below the industry average.”

In addition to the direct and indirect jobs created through construction and ongoing maintenance, the transmission line will deliver several long-term benefits to the region:

Enhancing clean energy reliability across the Algoma District and surrounding areas.

Positioning Batchewana First Nation as a regional leader in energy development and delivery.

Supplying the Island Gold District with clean, reliable grid power and reducing GHG emissions significantly.

With an estimated mine life of 20 years, Alamos Gold’s Island Gold District is one of Canada’s highest-grade and lowest-cost gold mining operations, a significant employer supporting the regional economy, and a trusted partner with local communities.

The Island Gold District is already well ahead of the industry average on GHG emissions, and through completion of the Phase 3+ Expansion and initiatives such as connection to grid power which will replace the use of fossil fuel generators, Alamos expects to further reduce GHG emissions intensity by a further 29% in 2027.

About Batchewana First Nation

Batchewana First Nation is located on the north-eastern shore of Lake Superior adjacent to the city of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The First Nation is comprised of four land bases: Rankin, Goulais Bay, Obadjiwan, and Whitefish Island.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, Alamos has a significant portfolio of development stage projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employes more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. Alamos’ shares are traded on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.