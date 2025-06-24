Men’s NIght Golf – June 19

1456 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 17C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sedrik Rioux
|Jeremi Lord
|Marc Fortin
|31
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|32
|3rd
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|Anders Morden
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rob Vernier
|Taylor Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|34
|2nd
|Tanner Paddock
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|34
|3rd
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Adam Tomassini
|Sheldon Lacroix
|Derek Hardy
|35
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Mike Lavergne
|Nick Farand
|35
|3rd
|Scott Carruthers
|Joey Ralph
|Gibby
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|36
|2nd
|Eric Dechamplain
|Joel Dechamplain
|Darcy Pilon
|36
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Alain Bouffard
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Burry
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|37
|2nd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Jake Casavant
|37
|3rd
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Jeff Lamon
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sedrik Rioux
|Eric Rioux
|Carson Toffner
|38
|2nd
|Don Humphries
|Dan Szekely
|Dean Willand
|38
|3rd
|Jean Desgagne
|Luc Belanger
|Eric Comtois
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|39
|2nd
|Mike Hertz
|Josh Rainville
|Justin Fletcher
|39
|3rd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|39
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Armondo Trovarello
|40
|2nd
|Parker Moore
|Matt Corriveau
|Ethan Roy
|40
|3rd
|Owen Tangie-Adams
|Evan Tangie
|Damon Boylan
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Marcie Provost
|Marc Desjardins
|Nick Vorlichek
|41
|2nd
|Jermiah Lefebvre
|Ian Senecal
|Kevin Fellinger
|41
|3rd
|Pat Cyr
|Nicholas Cyr
|Steph Cyr
|42
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17, Pizza – Jarret Ralph
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Northern Lights Ford – Jarett Asselin (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Stretch Lumber – Eric Rioux
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60, Forest & Land Control – John Leadbetter
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher, AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Mission Motors – Jeremi Lord
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Carter Wright
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Hogan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bill Carruthers
25’ Putt $250 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $400 – No Winner
