Men’s NIght Golf – June 19

1456 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 17C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Sedrik Rioux Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 31
2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32
3rd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Anders Morden 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 34
2nd Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan 34
3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Adam Tomassini Sheldon Lacroix Derek Hardy 35
2nd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Nick Farand 35
3rd Scott Carruthers Joey Ralph Gibby 35
4th Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36
2nd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 36
3rd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Alain Bouffard 36
5th Flight Score
1st Chris Burry Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin 37
2nd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 37
3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Jeff Lamon 37
6th Flight Score
1st Sedrik Rioux Eric Rioux Carson Toffner 38
2nd Don Humphries Dan Szekely Dean Willand 38
3rd Jean Desgagne Luc Belanger Eric Comtois 38
7th Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 39
2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 39
3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 39
8th Flight Score
1st Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Armondo Trovarello 40
2nd Parker Moore Matt Corriveau Ethan Roy 40
3rd Owen Tangie-Adams Evan Tangie Damon Boylan 40
9th Flight Score
1st Marcie Provost Marc Desjardins Nick Vorlichek 41
2nd Jermiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Kevin Fellinger 41
3rd Pat Cyr Nicholas Cyr Steph Cyr 42

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17, Pizza – Jarret Ralph
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Northern Lights Ford – Jarett Asselin (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Stretch Lumber – Eric Rioux
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60, Forest & Land Control – John Leadbetter
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher, AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Mission Motors – Jeremi Lord
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Carter Wright

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Hogan
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bill Carruthers

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $400 – No Winner

 

