Men’s NIght Golf – June 19

1456 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 17C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Sedrik Rioux Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 31 2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32 3rd Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Anders Morden 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 34 2nd Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan 34 3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Adam Tomassini Sheldon Lacroix Derek Hardy 35 2nd Lee Bryar Mike Lavergne Nick Farand 35 3rd Scott Carruthers Joey Ralph Gibby 35 4th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36 2nd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 36 3rd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Alain Bouffard 36 5th Flight Score 1st Chris Burry Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin 37 2nd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 37 3rd Joe McCoy James Morden Jeff Lamon 37 6th Flight Score 1st Sedrik Rioux Eric Rioux Carson Toffner 38 2nd Don Humphries Dan Szekely Dean Willand 38 3rd Jean Desgagne Luc Belanger Eric Comtois 38 7th Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 39 2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 39 3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 39 8th Flight Score 1st Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Armondo Trovarello 40 2nd Parker Moore Matt Corriveau Ethan Roy 40 3rd Owen Tangie-Adams Evan Tangie Damon Boylan 40 9th Flight Score 1st Marcie Provost Marc Desjardins Nick Vorlichek 41 2nd Jermiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Kevin Fellinger 41 3rd Pat Cyr Nicholas Cyr Steph Cyr 42

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17, Pizza – Jarret Ralph

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Northern Lights Ford – Jarett Asselin (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Stretch Lumber – Eric Rioux

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60, Forest & Land Control – John Leadbetter

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher, AJ’s Pizza – Brandon Case

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Mission Motors – Jeremi Lord

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash, Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Carter Wright

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Hogan

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bill Carruthers

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $400 – No Winner