2025 Men’s Night 3-Man Rules

Calling in Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.:
- No walk-in’s or phone-in’s will be taken before 8 a.m.. Please respect this!
- The Proshop Cell Phone is very active at 8 a.m. and doesn’t have a busy signal like an old landline phone used to have in years past. Our Staff are actively trying to facilitate all calls in a timely manner.
- Please identify to the Staff who all the Players full names are and who they will be playing in a Group with on Thursday. This ensures the Proshop Intake Line is quick and efficient without having to juggle players to different Teams at the Counter.
- Our Staff have been instructed to “end” calls from aggressive, belligerent callers.
Pace of Play:
- Arrive early to Check In. Play “ready” Golf. Keep up the Pace by not playing slow!
Teeing Off:
- Men Under 65 will tee off from the WHITE Tees.
- Men 65+ will tee off from the GOLD Tees.
- Some Holes have a combined White/Gold Tee marker, but longer Holes are separated.
Playing with only 2 Players due to Player not able to show up:
- $15 Spare must be paid in full at the Proshop to qualify for Prizes.
- Players can play 3 Balls from the Tee to the Green by alternating who hits the 3rd
- Once on the Green the 2 Players will only be able to Putt their ball, no “3rd Putt”.
- We understand that on occasion a Player may not be able to make it last minute, but we encourage all Groups to focus on playing as a 3-Man Team.
Eagles on Holes in a Shotgun Start Format:
- Any Holes that experience an Eagle will have the “Closest to the Pin” Flag moved off the Green and signed. This doesn’t mean additional Players are no longer eligible for an Eagle. If any additional Players also Eagle the Hole, they will also sign the Flag that is off the Green as well stating “Eagle”. The Winner of the Prize money will be a draw between these Eagle players.
- Please do not put the “Closest to the Pin” back on the Green once an Eagle has been signed.
Hole in One Prize (3 & 7):
- If two or more “Hole in One’s” occur on the same Men’s Night, the Total Prize money will be split into equal amounts between them.
Longest Drives:
- Ball must come to rest in the Fairway Cut, a ball in the Rough can’t be moved onto the Fairway.
Men’s Night Committee 2025
