Ladies Night Golf – June 18

120 Golfers, a fantastic turnout and summer hasn’t even started yet!

For any questions or concerns about the scoring and where your team landed in the flight system please contact Marcie or Suzanne. Please fill out your cards properly to avoid discrepancies and mysteries to be solved at the end of the night. Thank you for your support!

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Danette Mathias, June Hardy, Alexis Alexopoulos – 36

2nd –Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37

3rd –Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 37

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Heather Rainville – 40

2nd –Anna Klockars, Trish Provost, Kim Melbourne – 41

3rd –Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer, Spare – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Erin Andrews, Valerie Morris, Maury O’Neill – 42

2nd –Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Ann Fenlon – 42

3rd –Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor – 42

4th FLIGHT:

1st –Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Spare – 43

2nd – Lucille Case, Tania Case, Christina Port – 43

3rd – Sabrina White, Tab Kidder, Sheighanne White – 43

5th FLIGHT:

1st – Erika Smith, Tia Pilon, Kelsey Dechamplain – 44

2nd- Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Lucy Haman – 45

3rd- Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 45

6th FLIGHT:

1st –Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Helene Morin – 45

2nd –Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Wendy Bonitzke – 46

3rd –Wendy Smith, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 47

7th FLIGHT:

1st – Nadine Cartledge, Kayla Lamon, Haley Lamon – 47

2nd –Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Tammy Asselin – 48

3rd – Sabrina Michalcewicz, Lisa Tait, Michelle Krell – 48

8th FLIGHT :

1st – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Kassandra Kenny – 49

2nd – Linda Sillanpaa, Kathy Culhane, Spare – 51

3rd – Leah Isosaari, Joanne Sawyer, Spare – 51

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Sue Lord

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Mel Charbonneau

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Tia Pilon

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Danette Mathias

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Helene Bekintis

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Certificate – Guylaine Domich

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Jody McRae (birdie) by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Sue Switzer

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Laura Mitchel

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Chrystal Morden

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Sue Switzer

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

Hole #8 – Longest Drive 59 & under – Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Kelsey Dechamplain

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –June Hardy

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Tania Case

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Sabrina White

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Erika Smith

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Kathy Miller

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Carole Bouffard

30ft putt – ($300. 00 pot): Kassandra Black, Katherine Turmelle, Louise Moran– No winner.Next week’s pot $350.

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3080.00) – No winner. Next week’s pot is $,3130.