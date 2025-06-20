Good Roads Launches Northern Road School Online

Good Roads announces the launch of its Northern Road School, providing accessible, high-quality online education specifically for northern municipalities and First Nations communities.

The program addresses professional development challenges by overcoming geographical barriers, ensuring essential road infrastructure knowledge and skills reach those who need them most. The launch coincides with Good Roads’ Board of Directors meetings in Hornepayne, Ontario – chosen for its symbolic importance as the geographical centre of Ontario and hometown of Good Roads’ first Indigenous President, Cheryl Fort.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to equitable development across Ontario,” says Cheryl Fort, President of Good Roads. “By bringing tailored, online training directly to northern communities, we empower local workforces, foster self-sufficiency, and ensure safer, more resilient roads for everyone, regardless of location.”

Addressing Critical Infrastructure Training Gaps

The Northern Road School’s online format offers flexibility and accessibility, eliminating costly and time-consuming travel. Courses are tailored to meet the specific needs of northern municipalities, ensuring content addresses their unique environmental conditions and operational contexts. The self-paced format with 24/7 access accommodates diverse work schedules while minimizing disruption to essential local services.

Comprehensive Course Offerings

The program includes four specialized courses:

T.J. Mahony Road School – Maintenance Section focuses on best practices for municipal road maintenance, including surface defects, drainage, roadside upkeep, and understanding Minimum Maintenance Standards (MMS), legal, and environmental regulations.

T.J. Mahony Road School – Construction Section covers road construction basics, including designing roads for Ontario’s climate, material techniques, and critical aspects of contracts and legal responsibilities.

Signs and Lines provides practical experience with Ontario Traffic Manuals (OTM) 5, 6, & 11, teaching how signs and lines assist drivers and best practices to minimize risk and defend municipalities in insurance claims.

Effective Management prepares individuals for management roles, covering fundamentals of management, communication, emotional intelligence, performance management, and conflict resolution.

This strategic launch from Hornepayne, coupled with President Fort’s personal connection to the community, underscores Good Roads’ deep commitment to northern municipalities and First Nations.

Good Roads invites northern municipalities, First Nations communities, and individual professionals to explore and enroll in the Northern Road School’s tailored online courses. Registration details are available on the Good Roads education website www.GoodRoads.ca/NorthernRoadSchool.

About Good Roads

Good Roads is a municipal association concerned with the advancement of roads and other infrastructure in Ontario. Based in Oakville, Ontario, we have been devoted to the cause of better roads since 1894. Originally known as the Ontario Good Roads Association (and still using that name corporately), we have more than 450 members, including most of Ontario’s municipalities and a growing number of First Nations as well as dozens of affiliated corporate members in the transportation and infrastructure sectors. Our purpose, in part, is to connect our members to each other, to other levels of government, and to relevant companies in the private sector. Our members look to us for training, knowledge, political advocacy, and answers to their most pressing problems. Good Roads is resolutely independent. We generate all our revenue. For more information visit goodroads.ca.