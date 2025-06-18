Congratulations to James!

James Firlotte of Wawa is celebrating after stepping inside OLG’s newest experiential lottery game, INSTANT MONEY MACHINE (Game #2481), and winning an incredible $85,000!

James, who works in the mining industry, has been a regular lottery player with OLG for more than 25 years. He enjoys playing LOTTO MAX and a variety of INSTANT tickets. “I like to end my workday relaxing with an INSTANT ticket,” he shared. Now, James is thrilled to be celebrating his first big win — a moment he’s been dreaming of for decades.

“I grabbed a MONEY MACHINE ticket randomly, not really knowing the game,” he said. “I wanted to try it because it was new.”

James played his ticket in-store shortly after purchasing it and uncovered a MONEY MACHINE prize. “I asked the clerk to validate my ticket and watched the animation on the lottery terminal screen, thinking I was about to win a couple bucks. When I won a MONEY MACHINE LIVE EVENT, I hardly knew what was going on! I was so surprised and excited that I began to shake.”

The big day in Toronto with the MONEY MACHINE soon arrived, and James was eager to find out how many bills he could catch. “I’m feeling great,” he said with a grin, before stepping into the machine.

With just thirty seconds on the clock, James sprang into action, reaching and grabbing as quickly as he could to collect as many bills as possible. When the flurry finally settled, he stepped out of the MONEY MACHINE beaming and breathless. “Holy, jeez!” he exclaimed with a laugh.

Then came the moment of truth. The final count was revealed, and James was stunned to discover he’d be heading home with an incredible $85,000!

“I never imagined something like this would happen to me,” he said, still in disbelief. “This is awesome — just awesome. I’m trembling with excitement.” Unable to hold back his joy, he gave a big thumbs up and cheered, “Woo hoo!”

When asked how it felt to step into the whirlwind of the MONEY MACHINE, James said, “It was fast and exciting, and my adrenaline was pumping. Thirty seconds went by quicker than I thought!”

With his winnings, James plans to pay off his mortgage, help his family, and treat himself to a well-deserved seafood dinner — with crab legs at the top of the menu. But that’s just the beginning.

He also looks forward to traveling to new places and creating lasting memories. “I love nature and spend a lot of time in the bush,” he explained. “I want to see more of Canada — especially British Columbia. It’s been a dream of mine to see the giant Douglas fir trees and aqua-coloured lakes.”