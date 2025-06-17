Workplace Safety North named one of Canada’s best workplaces

Workplace Safety North (WSN) has been recognized with Great Place to Work® certification for its dedication toward maintaining a workplace culture rich in trust, respect, and shared values.

WSN employees filled out a survey in late 2024 to give feedback on how they felt about working with the organization. A total of 88% of the team say WSN is a great place to work: this is significantly higher than the 60% of people who say that about their own workplaces.

“As part of our commitment to keeping a strong, positive workplace culture, we ask our team to fill out the Great Place to Work® survey every two years,” says Megan Johnson, Director of Human Resources at WSN. “We’ve consistently had over 80% of our people say this is a great place to work. This year, we took an extra step to get this certification. This achievement creates shared pride for all of us.”

“Our people really connect with and uphold our core values, which we refer to as CIRT: compassion, integrity, respect, and team spirit,” says Mike Parent, WSN President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m pleased that we went the extra step to receive this certification this year. It’s through true commitment to our mandate and the common support each teammate has for each other that we’re able to achieve this milestone.”

In addition to Great Place to Work® certification, WSN has also been recognized by Excellence Canada in prior years with a platinum award of excellence in the Mental Health at Work category (2024), and silver (2015), gold (2019), and platinum (2022) awards in the Healthy Workplace category.

“For us to help employers across Ontario see every worker home safe and healthy, we know we need to work toward our mission with our own people first,” says Parent. “We’re dedicated to helping workplaces build strong health and safety cultures, which contributes to the overall well-being of everyone at a workplace. Ours is no different. I’m pleased with these results as they reflect our commitment to our people.”

Great Place to Work® is an organization that supports companies in Canada and across the globe with building positive workplace cultures. For more information, visit their website at https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/.