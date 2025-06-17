A graduating student who shines both at school and on the field

Ellia Thibeault is a grade 12 student and soon-to-be graduate of École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). A sports enthusiast and seasoned athlete, Ellia stood out throughout her high school journey. Through her involvement in numerous extracurricular sports teams, including volleyball, soccer, badminton, and basketball, she has demonstrated remarkable versatility on the field. She possesses the technical skills, game sense, and mindset of a well-rounded and high-performing athlete in all these disciplines.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Ellia stands out for her exemplary leadership. She knows how to bring her peers together, inspire them, and guide them with confidence and determination. Always smiling, she is an approachable role model within the school community. Ellia proudly embodies Catholic values through her commitment, integrity, and respect for others. Her caring approach, initiative, and team spirit make her an outstanding ambassador for her high school.

Next year, Ellia will pursue studies in Nursing at Collège Boréal. The Coyotes congratulate her on a journey marked by victories, sustained effort, and personal success as she prepares to embark on a new post-secondary adventure!