Men’s NIght Golf – June 12

147 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 15C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Isaac Dechamplain Sedrik Rioux Kyston Stevens 31 2nd Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski Sheldon Lacroix 32 3rd Brandon Case Bradley Case Dylan Buckell 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 34 2nd Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka Jamie Boylan 34 3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Roger Lord 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 35 2nd Shane Bukowski Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 35 3rd Isaac Dechamplain Max Dechamplain Eric Dechamplain 35 4th Flight Score 1st Ethan Jones Max Simon Brady Desrochers 36 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36 3rd Luc Belanger Joim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 36 5th Flight Score 1st Jules Anglehart Dany Paradis Andre Champagne 36 2nd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 36 3rd Bill Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 37 6th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Claude Samson Gilles Cyr 37 2nd Al Hardy John Scott Robert Scott 37 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 37 7th Flight Score 1st Monte White Tom Fahrer Marc Fortin 38 2nd Jose Plante Carson Toffner Colton 38 3rd Pat Cyr Bronson Keough Spare 38 8th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 39 2nd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 39 3rd Steve Jozin Gibby Spare 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kysten Stevens

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Blair Mills

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – 3 Eagles (Austin Fellinger winner by draw)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Davin Chiupka (Eagle)

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sedrik Rioux

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Blair Mills

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Fortin

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Isaac Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Richard Davidson

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ethan Jones

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $350 – No Winner