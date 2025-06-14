Men’s NIght Golf – June 12

147 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 15C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Isaac Dechamplain
|Sedrik Rioux
|Kyston Stevens
|31
|2nd
|Shane Bukowski
|Anders Dereski
|Sheldon Lacroix
|32
|3rd
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Dylan Buckell
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Bailey Pokorny
|34
|2nd
|Damon Boylan
|Davin Chiupka
|Jamie Boylan
|34
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Roger Lord
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|35
|2nd
|Shane Bukowski
|Eric Mitrikas
|Tony Thomas
|35
|3rd
|Isaac Dechamplain
|Max Dechamplain
|Eric Dechamplain
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Brady Desrochers
|36
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|36
|3rd
|Luc Belanger
|Joim Oleynik
|Jean Desgagne
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jules Anglehart
|Dany Paradis
|Andre Champagne
|36
|2nd
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|Bill Matheson
|Ryan Cooke
|Greg Dumba
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Claude Samson
|Gilles Cyr
|37
|2nd
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Robert Scott
|37
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Monte White
|Tom Fahrer
|Marc Fortin
|38
|2nd
|Jose Plante
|Carson Toffner
|Colton
|38
|3rd
|Pat Cyr
|Bronson Keough
|Spare
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|39
|2nd
|Ray Brisson
|Brock Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|39
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Gibby
|Spare
|40
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kysten Stevens
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Blair Mills
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – 3 Eagles (Austin Fellinger winner by draw)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Davin Chiupka (Eagle)
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Blair Mills
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Fortin
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Isaac Dechamplain
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Richard Davidson
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ethan Jones
25’ Putt $200 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $350 – No Winner
