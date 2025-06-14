Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – June 12

147 golfers enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures of 15C. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Isaac Dechamplain Sedrik Rioux Kyston Stevens 31
2nd Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski Sheldon Lacroix 32
3rd Brandon Case Bradley Case Dylan Buckell 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 34
2nd Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka Jamie Boylan 34
3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Roger Lord 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 35
2nd Shane Bukowski Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 35
3rd Isaac Dechamplain Max Dechamplain Eric Dechamplain 35
4th Flight Score
1st Ethan Jones Max Simon Brady Desrochers 36
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36
3rd Luc Belanger Joim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 36
5th Flight Score
1st Jules Anglehart Dany Paradis Andre Champagne 36
2nd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 36
3rd Bill Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 37
6th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Claude Samson Gilles Cyr 37
2nd Al Hardy John Scott Robert Scott 37
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 37
7th Flight Score
1st Monte White Tom Fahrer Marc Fortin 38
2nd Jose Plante Carson Toffner Colton 38
3rd Pat Cyr Bronson Keough Spare 38
8th Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 39
2nd Ray Brisson Brock Brisson Jeff Austin 39
3rd Steve Jozin Gibby Spare 40

 

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Brandon Case
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Kysten Stevens
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Blair Mills
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – 3 Eagles (Austin Fellinger winner by draw)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Davin Chiupka (Eagle)
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Blair Mills
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Marc Fortin

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Isaac Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Richard Davidson
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ethan Jones

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $350 – No Winner

