Ontario Liberal Party Surpasses $5 Million Raised in 2025 Following Leader’s Dinner

With over $500,000 raised at tonight’s Leader’s Dinner, the Ontario Liberal Party has now surpassed $5 million in fundraising for 2025 alone — a major milestone that underscores the party’s growing momentum and grassroots support.

Held during the summer for the first time in years, the Leader’s Dinner brought together supporters from across the province to celebrate the progress made and commit to the work ahead.

“You believed in this party when belief was an act of faith,” said Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, addressing a packed room. “You stood up and leaned in when we were counted out. And Doug Ford — you failed. You tried to end the Ontario Liberal Party. But we’re still here. And we’re growing stronger every day.”

In 2024, the Ontario Liberal Party raised a total of $5.4 million. To have nearly matched that total halfway through 2025 is a clear sign of a party on the rise, fueled by growing grassroots support and a renewed sense of purpose.

“While we didn’t win by forming government, we won something bigger,” Crombie told the crowd. “We’ve elected a small but mighty caucus. We’ve rebuilt our foundation. And we’re building something that lasts.”

The funds raised will help fuel candidate recruitment, community outreach, and policy development as the party continues to hold Doug Ford accountable and offer Ontarians a stronger, smarter alternative.

“Thank you,” Crombie repeated throughout her remarks. “Thank you for believing. Thank you for standing with us. And thank you for helping build the future of this province.”