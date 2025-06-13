Ladies’s Night – June 11

There were 102 Golfers, a great turnout even with the chilly temperatures. Please keep up the pace with group in front of you.

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Cindy Jozin – 36

2nd –Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 37

3rd – Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Martelli – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 42

2nd – Diedre Dupuis, Heather Rainville, Spare – 42

3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Lynn Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Wendy Todesco – 44

2nd – Ann Fenlon, Johanna Rowe, Spare – 44

3rd – Anna Klockars, Tricia Provost, Christina Farand – 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 45

2nd – Erika Smith, Kelsey Dechamplain, Ashley Dechamplain – 45

3rd – Sherri Egan, Paula Provost, Spare – 45

5th FLIGHT:

1st – Darlene Trovarello, Sandra Day, Gina Simon – 46

2nd- Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare – 46

3rd- Kylie Mitchell, Lisa Tait, Chelsey Bolton – 46

6th FLIGHT:

1st – Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Carmen Besner – 47

2nd –Tammy Asselin, Michelle Terris, Renee Barronette – 48

3rd – Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48

7th FLIGHT:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 50

2nd – Rayanne Roberge, Kim Melbourne, Kristy Keough – 51

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Toni Rutland

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Caroline Desgagne

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Beth Vachon

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cindy Jozin (birdie)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Jenn McLaughlin

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Debbie Tavella

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Certificate – Darlene Trovarello

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Laura Mitchell (birdie) won by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Paula Provost

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Delmarr Lowe

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Anya Switzer (birdie)

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Ashley Coombs

Hole #8 – Longest Drive 59 & under – Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Marcie DLF

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Connie Taylor

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Brooke MacLellan (birdie)

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Anya Switzer

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Johanna Rowe

30ft putt – ($250. 00 pot): Connie Taylor, Norma Kauk, Nadine Cartledge – No winner (Next week’s pot $300)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,030.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,080)