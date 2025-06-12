East Algoma OPP – Unwanted person Charged with Impaired after being Located in Parked Vehicle

On Monday June 9, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of unwanted persons on Wellington Street in the Town of Blind River.

Upon arrival, officers located a blue pickup truck with two individuals inside. While speaking with the driver, officers observed a cannabis vaporizer on the floor of the vehicle and determined that the driver was impaired by an intoxicating substance. A subsequent arrest was made, and the driver was transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Echo PELLETIER, 42 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

Fail to attend for court – as per undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 7, 2025. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring our roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads.