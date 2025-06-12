East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired after Domestic Disturbance

On Sunday June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Blind River.

A couple were involved in a physical altercation that escalated outside, where one individual got behind the wheel of a vehicle and intentionally struck the other, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were transported to hospital.

While speaking with the driver at the hospital, police determined that alcohol had been consumed. After being released, the driver was arrested and transported to the Blind River detachment for further testing.

A 19-year-old from Blind River was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Novice driver- B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 7, 2025.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services Algoma 1-888-822-7792.