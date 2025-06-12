East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols in the Town of Thessalon when they observed a black pickup truck travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Lakeside Drive.

A traffic stop was conducted on Highway 17 near Lakeside Drive. During the interaction with the driver, police determined that alcohol had been consumed. As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the Thessalon detachment for further testing.

Gabriel MERRYLEES, 23 years-of-age from Echo Bay was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80) plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 7, 2025.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7days.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring our roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads.