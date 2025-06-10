Nipigon OPP – Bike Safety Week ends with Motorcycle being Impounded

On June 7th, 2025 members of the Nipigon & Schreiber Detachments, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) unit & Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a traffic initiative focusing on motorcycle safety along Highway 11-17, between Nipigon & Schreiber.

Most motorcyclists were compliant in wearing appropriate safety gear & travelling at proper speeds, although the initiative concluded with one motorcycle being impounded for speeding 152km/hr within a posted 90km/hr.

As a result of the initiative, 54-year-old, Yves DESCHAMBAULT of New Brunswick, has been charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – excessive speed;

As a result of the investigation, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30-days & the motorcycle impounded for 14-days.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report impaired, aggressive or careless driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.