Nipigon OPP – Bike Safety Week ends with Motorcycle being Impounded

On June 7th, 2025 members of the Nipigon & Schreiber Detachments, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) unit & Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a traffic initiative focusing on motorcycle safety along Highway 11-17, between Nipigon & Schreiber.

Most motorcyclists were compliant in wearing appropriate safety gear & travelling at proper speeds, although the initiative concluded with one motorcycle being impounded for speeding 152km/hr within a posted 90km/hr.

As a result of the initiative, 54-year-old, Yves DESCHAMBAULT of New Brunswick, has been charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – excessive speed;

As a result of the investigation, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30-days & the motorcycle impounded for 14-days.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways.┬áMembers of the public are urged to report impaired, aggressive or careless driving by calling 911 in emergency situations.┬áComplaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.