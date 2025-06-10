Men’s Night Golf – June 5th

146 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and warmer temperatures than last week, 14.
All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Michael Fell
|29
|2nd
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|Steve Jozin
|31
|3rd
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Joel Dechamplain
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ethan Jones
|Eben Leadbetter
|Max Simon
|34
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|Andrew McKenzie
|Gibby
|34
|3rd
|Anders Dereski
|Derek Hardy
|Mike Lavergne
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Matt Kloosterhues
|Dave Geroux
|35
|2nd
|Chris Buckell
|Dave Hall
|Peter Moore
|35
|3rd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Mark Beland
|36
|2nd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Gary Mercier
|36
|3rd
|Billy Matheson
|Greg Dumba
|Dave Dupuis
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Burry
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|37
|2nd
|Jeremiah Lefbrve
|Ian Senecal
|Bob Cliffe
|37
|3rd
|Eben Leadbetter
|Brady Desrochers
|Max Simon
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Logan Dunham
|Josh Curnew
|Brandon Gravelle
|39
|2nd
|Perry Kauk
|Mike Cotteril
|Ron Hale
|40
|3rd
|Kevin Thibodeau
|Dan White
|Shawn Gilbert
|40
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Jake Casavant
|41
|2nd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Ralph Zagar
|42
|3rd
|Jules Angelhart
|Andre Champagne
|Spare
|42
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Houde
|Scott Nolan
|Mark Fortin
|43
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Dan Simon
|43
|3rd
|Josh Rainville
|Justin Fletcher
|Mike Hertz
|44
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Landon Stevens
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Noah Asselin
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeff Amos
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jeff Austin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Steph Gagnon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brock Brisson
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Justin Fletcher
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate, Canadian Tire Wawa – Brandon Case
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Austin
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Andre Bedard
25’ Putt $150 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $300 – No Winner
