Men’s Night Golf – June 5th

146 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and warmer temperatures than last week, 14.

All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Michael Fell 29 2nd Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos Steve Jozin 31 3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Joel Dechamplain 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Ethan Jones Eben Leadbetter Max Simon 34 2nd Scott Carruthers Andrew McKenzie Gibby 34 3rd Anders Dereski Derek Hardy Mike Lavergne 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Dave Geroux 35 2nd Chris Buckell Dave Hall Peter Moore 35 3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 36 4th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Mark Beland 36 2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Gary Mercier 36 3rd Billy Matheson Greg Dumba Dave Dupuis 37 5th Flight Score 1st Chris Burry Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin 37 2nd Jeremiah Lefbrve Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 37 3rd Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers Max Simon 37 6th Flight Score 1st Logan Dunham Josh Curnew Brandon Gravelle 39 2nd Perry Kauk Mike Cotteril Ron Hale 40 3rd Kevin Thibodeau Dan White Shawn Gilbert 40 7th Flight Score 1st Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 41 2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 42 3rd Jules Angelhart Andre Champagne Spare 42 8th Flight Score 1st Dan Houde Scott Nolan Mark Fortin 43 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Dan Simon 43 3rd Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher Mike Hertz 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Landon Stevens

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Noah Asselin

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeff Amos

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jeff Austin

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Steph Gagnon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brock Brisson

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Justin Fletcher

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate, Canadian Tire Wawa – Brandon Case

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Austin

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Andre Bedard

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $300 – No Winner