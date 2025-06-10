Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – June 5th

146 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and warmer temperatures than last week, 14.

All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support, Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Michael Fell 29
2nd Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos Steve Jozin 31
3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Joel Dechamplain 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Ethan Jones Eben Leadbetter Max Simon 34
2nd Scott Carruthers Andrew McKenzie Gibby 34
3rd Anders Dereski Derek Hardy Mike Lavergne 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Dave Geroux 35
2nd Chris Buckell Dave Hall Peter Moore 35
3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 36
4th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Mark Beland 36
2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Gary Mercier 36
3rd Billy Matheson Greg Dumba Dave Dupuis 37
5th Flight Score
1st Chris Burry Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin 37
2nd Jeremiah Lefbrve Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 37
3rd Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers Max Simon 37
6th Flight Score
1st Logan Dunham Josh Curnew Brandon Gravelle 39
2nd Perry Kauk Mike Cotteril Ron Hale 40
3rd Kevin Thibodeau Dan White Shawn Gilbert 40
7th Flight Score
1st Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 41
2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 42
3rd Jules Angelhart Andre Champagne Spare 42
8th Flight Score
1st Dan Houde Scott Nolan Mark Fortin 43
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Dan Simon 43
3rd Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher Mike Hertz 44

 

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Landon Stevens
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Noah Asselin
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jeff Amos
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jeff Austin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Steph Gagnon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brock Brisson

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Justin Fletcher

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate, Canadian Tire Wawa – Brandon Case

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Austin
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Andre Bedard

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $300 – No Winner

 

