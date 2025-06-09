Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 9

June 8, 2025 – 6:30 p.m.

There were 3 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 19 (SUD019) is 0.5 hectares and is located 500 metres northwest of Little Round Lake, and 2 kilometres northwest of Long Lake. The fire is not under control.

Chapleau 8 (CHA008) is a 2 hectares and is located 1.5 kilomtres west of Colin Lake, and 2 kilometres east of Wangoon Lake. Air attack 1 crew The fire is not under control. Air attack is responding this afternoon in addition to one FireRanger crew.

Sudbury 20 (SUD020) is a 0.2 hectares and is located between Boland Lake and Matagamasi Lake, just east of Wanapitei Lake. The fire is not under control. Two FireRanger crews are responding.

There are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control, 3 are not under control, and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard varies from high to extreme across the Northeast Region.