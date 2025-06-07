OPP investigate Sudden Death Pikangikum First Nation

Police have determined the cause of death in an ongoing investigation in Pikangikum First Nation and are requesting the public’s assistance.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Pikangikum Peacekeepers and emergency medical services responded to an individual in medical distress on Big House Road. Tina TURTLE, 61 years of age of Pikangikum, was transported to the Pikangikum Nursing Station and pronounced deceased.

A postmortem examination conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto determined that the cause of death was the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

Anyone who was in the area of Big House Road between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025, and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact police.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the OFPS. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team.

Anyone who has information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Red Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.