Ladies Night Golf – June 4

A fantastic turn out, 105 golfers with the cool temperatures. Please remember every team must submit a scorecard to organize the flights and calculate retro.

Also, a triple bogey limit (3 over par) will assist with moving play along. Putts are drawn after all the teams go out. If you wish to be contacted to return to putt, please leave your contact info.

Thank to our many sponsors and all the ladies who come out to support every week!!

1st Flight:

1st –Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel, Spare – 38

2nd – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 38

3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 39

2nd Flight:

1st –Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare – 41

2nd –Trudy Dunham, Laura Mitchell, Spare – 42

3rd –Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan – 42

3rd Flight:

1st –Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Claudia Placido – 43

2nd –Nadine Kryszewski, Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe – 43

3rd –Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Ann Fenlon – 44

4th Flight:

1st –Anna Klockars, Kim Melbourne, Christina Farand – 44

2nd –Gina Simon, Denise Tallon, Sandra Day – 45

3rd – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 46

5th Flight:

1st –Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Tab Kidder – 47

2nd-Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar – 48

3rd-Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 48

6th Flight:

1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare – 49

2nd – Tania Case, Christina Port, Lucille Case – 49

3rd –Leah Isosarri, Joanne Sawyer, Spare – 49

7th Flight:

1st – Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Lucy Haman – 50

2nd – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, June Hardy – 50

3rd – Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherri Egan – 51

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Cassee Provost with a Birthday Birdie!

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Brooke MacLellan

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Jerah Mercer

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Sandra Day

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Certificate – Darlene Trovarello

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Laura Mitchell (Birdie) won by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Linda Guindon

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie)

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Tracy Vernier

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Monique Kryszewski

Hole #8 – Longest Drive 59 & under – Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Lise Noel

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Anna Klockars

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Tab Kidder

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Michelle Terris

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Tracy Vernier

30ft putt – ($200. 00 pot): Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane, Kristy Hansen – No winner (next weeks pot $250.00)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($2980.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3030)