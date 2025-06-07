Ladies Night Golf – June 4

A fantastic turn out, 105 golfers with the cool temperatures. Please remember every team must submit a scorecard to organize the flights and calculate retro.
Also, a triple bogey limit (3 over par) will assist with moving play along. Putts are drawn after all the teams go out. If you wish to be contacted to return to putt, please leave your contact info.
Thank to our many sponsors and all the ladies who come out to support every week!!
1st Flight:
1st –Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel, Spare – 38
2nd – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 38
3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 39
2nd Flight:
1st –Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare – 41
2nd –Trudy Dunham, Laura Mitchell, Spare – 42
3rd –Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan – 42
3rd Flight:
1st –Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Claudia Placido – 43
2nd –Nadine Kryszewski, Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe – 43
3rd –Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Ann Fenlon – 44
4th Flight:
1st –Anna Klockars, Kim Melbourne, Christina Farand – 44
2nd –Gina Simon, Denise Tallon, Sandra Day – 45
3rd – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 46
5th Flight:
1st –Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Tab Kidder – 47
2nd-Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Doris Zagar – 48
3rd-Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 48
6th Flight:
1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare – 49
2nd – Tania Case, Christina Port, Lucille Case – 49
3rd –Leah Isosarri, Joanne Sawyer, Spare – 49
7th Flight:
1st – Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Lucy Haman – 50
2nd – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, June Hardy – 50
3rd – Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherri Egan – 51
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Cassee Provost with a Birthday Birdie!
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Brooke MacLellan
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Jerah Mercer
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie)
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Sandra Day
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Heather Rainville
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Certificate – Darlene Trovarello
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Laura Mitchell (Birdie) won by draw
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Linda Guindon
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie)
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Tracy Vernier
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Monique Kryszewski
Hole #8 – Longest Drive 59 & under – Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Guylaine Domich
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Lise Noel
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Anna Klockars
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Tab Kidder
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Michelle Terris
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Tracy Vernier
30ft putt – ($200. 00 pot): Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane, Kristy Hansen – No winner (next weeks pot $250.00)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($2980.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3030)
- Ladies Night Golf – June 4 - June 7, 2025
- The Hard Work to Overturn Bill 5 Starts Today - June 5, 2025
- Physician Staffing Pressure - June 5, 2025