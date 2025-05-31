Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – May 31

128 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and cooler temps of 11.

All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support,

Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight  Score
1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 33
2nd Dan Guay Roger Gamache Luc Belanger 33
3rd Chris Buckell Claude Samson Dave Hall 33
2nd Flight  Score
1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 34
2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 34
3rd Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crosset 34
3rd Flight  Score
1st Scott Carruthers Wayne Rahn Andrew McKenzie 35
2nd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Davin Chiupka 35
3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 35
4th Flight  Score
1st Steph Gagnon Steph Bouchard Mitch Lemoyne 36
2nd Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Spare 36
3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Bronson Keough 36
5th Flight  Score
1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Nick Castilloux 37
2nd Brandon Case Bradley Case Spare 38
3rd Rolly Lachapelle Gary Mercier Mark McRae 39
6th Flight  Score
1st Kevin Auger Peter Moore Blair Mills 39
2nd Al MacDonald Mojo Dean Domich 39
3rd Roger Lord Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 39
7th Flight  Score
1st Jules Angelhart Andre Champagne Spare 41
2nd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 42
3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 42
8th Flight  Score
1st Mike Hurts Justin Fletcher Spare 46

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Luke Morden
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ray Baronette
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – David Geroux
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Hunter Martel
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Paul Asselin
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Kevin Sabourin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeremi Lord
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Bernath

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner

 

