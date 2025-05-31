Men’s Night Golf – May 31

128 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and cooler temps of 11.

All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support,

Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 33 2nd Dan Guay Roger Gamache Luc Belanger 33 3rd Chris Buckell Claude Samson Dave Hall 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 34 2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Ralph Zagar 34 3rd Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crosset 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Scott Carruthers Wayne Rahn Andrew McKenzie 35 2nd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Davin Chiupka 35 3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 35 4th Flight Score 1st Steph Gagnon Steph Bouchard Mitch Lemoyne 36 2nd Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Spare 36 3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Bronson Keough 36 5th Flight Score 1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Nick Castilloux 37 2nd Brandon Case Bradley Case Spare 38 3rd Rolly Lachapelle Gary Mercier Mark McRae 39 6th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Peter Moore Blair Mills 39 2nd Al MacDonald Mojo Dean Domich 39 3rd Roger Lord Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 39 7th Flight Score 1st Jules Angelhart Andre Champagne Spare 41 2nd Dave Dupuis Dave Casavant Jake Casavant 42 3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 42 8th Flight Score 1st Mike Hurts Justin Fletcher Spare 46

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Luke Morden

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ray Baronette

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – David Geroux

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Hunter Martel

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Paul Asselin

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Kevin Sabourin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeremi Lord

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Bernath

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner