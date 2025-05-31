Men’s Night Golf – May 31

128 golfers came out and enjoyed an evening of golf, despite the overcast and cooler temps of 11.
All Golfers are asked to please pay all outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. A Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support,Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|33
|2nd
|Dan Guay
|Roger Gamache
|Luc Belanger
|33
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Claude Samson
|Dave Hall
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|34
|2nd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Ralph Zagar
|34
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|James Roberge
|Christian Crosset
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott Carruthers
|Wayne Rahn
|Andrew McKenzie
|35
|2nd
|Damon Boylan
|Jamie Boylan
|Davin Chiupka
|35
|3rd
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Steph Gagnon
|Steph Bouchard
|Mitch Lemoyne
|36
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Joel Dechamplain
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Bronson Keough
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Nick Castilloux
|37
|2nd
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Gary Mercier
|Mark McRae
|39
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Peter Moore
|Blair Mills
|39
|2nd
|Al MacDonald
|Mojo
|Dean Domich
|39
|3rd
|Roger Lord
|Adam Martelli
|Jeremi Lord
|39
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jules Angelhart
|Andre Champagne
|Spare
|41
|2nd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dave Casavant
|Jake Casavant
|42
|3rd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|42
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Hurts
|Justin Fletcher
|Spare
|46
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Bronson Keough
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Luke Morden
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ray Baronette
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – David Geroux
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Hunter Martel
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Paul Asselin
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeff Amos
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Kevin Sabourin
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Dylan Buckell
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeremi Lord
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Bernath
25’ Putt $100 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner
