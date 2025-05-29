Ladies Night Golf – May 28

We had 108 golfers!

We are excited to be back to the best night of the week! With the generosity of our new and returning sponsors we have 19 amazing hole prizes up for grabs weekly! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week.



1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanna Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 36

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 37

3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Laura Mitchell – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Heather Rainville – 40

2nd: Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Spare – 40

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Nadine Cartledge – 40

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill, Spare – 42

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan – 43

3rd: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Lucy Haman – 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Gina Simon, Sandra Day, Spare – 45

2nd: Monique Kryszewski, Nadine Kryszewski, Joanna Rowe – 45

3rd: Kathy Culhane, Jenny Weatherbee, Diane Spencer – 45

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Lucille Case, Tania Case, Mackenzie Mathais – 46

2nd: Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 47

3rd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 47

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 48

2nd: Helene Bekintis, Cheryll Tremblay, Spare – 48

3rd: Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones, Spare – 49

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Heidi McLaren, Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard – 50

8th FLIGHT:

1st: June Hardy, Joan Jewell, Chris Mitchell – 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd Shot) Wawa Rent-All $25.00 Gift Certificate – Gina Simon

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Shirley Hale

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep Cheese – June Hardy

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash – Cassee Provost

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash – Jen Lamontagne

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin (1st Shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 Cash – Ida Vernier

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Certificate – Wendy Bonitzke

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 Cash – Tammy Asselin (Birdie)

(3 birdies for the night resulted in a draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash – Laura Mersereau

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd Shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash – Anya Switzer

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd Shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 Cash – Ashley Omolida

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st Shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 Cash – Norma Kauk

Hole #8 – Longest Drive 59 & under – Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 Cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd Shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 Exterior Wash Coupon – Brenda Tait

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd Shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 Cash – Maury O’Neill

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Guylaine Domich

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chrystal Morden

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Maury O’Neill

30 Foot Putt – $150.00: Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Chelsey Bolton – No winner

Next week’s Putt pot is $200.00

Hole in One on 3 or 7 – $2930.00 Cash Prize – No Winner

Next week’s Hole in One pot is $2,980.00!