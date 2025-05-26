Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – May 22nd

Please only put one Team on each scorecard to keep it simple for Scoring. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes. Additionally, we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. Please help us with this.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

For the second week of Men’ts Night Golf, there were 116 golfers out enjoying the sun, although it was still a bit chilly at 7C.

1st Flight Score
1st Sedrik Rioux Dimitri Levesque Jeremi Lord 31
2nd Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones Max Simon 32
3rd Roger Lord Eric Levesque Luc Belanger 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Spare 35
2nd Anders Dereski Lee Bryar Nick Farand 35
3rd Eric Rioux Marc Fortin Sedrik Rioux 36
3rd Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 37
2nd Scott Carruthers Steve Jozin Wayne Rahn 37
3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Dan Houde 37
4th Flight Score
1st Mike Lavergne Derek Hardy Adam Tomasinni 38
2nd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Matt Kloosterhues 38
3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 38
5th Flight Score
1st Brady Desrochers Lucas Morris Matt Corriveau 39
2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 39
3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 39
6th Flight Score
1st Shawn Gilbert  Aaron Nelson Kyle Michalcewiz 40
2nd Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 41
3rd Bob Cliffe Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal 41

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jeremi Lord
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Andre Roy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jarret Ralph
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dimitri Levesque
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jeremi Lord
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Sabourin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Dereski
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eric Levesque

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Anders Dereski

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marcel Provost

25’ Putt $100 – Al MacDonald

Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner

