Men’s Night Golf – May 22nd

Please only put one Team on each scorecard to keep it simple for Scoring. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes. Additionally, we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. Please help us with this.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

For the second week of Men’ts Night Golf, there were 116 golfers out enjoying the sun, although it was still a bit chilly at 7C.

1st Flight Score 1st Sedrik Rioux Dimitri Levesque Jeremi Lord 31 2nd Eben Leadbetter Ethan Jones Max Simon 32 3rd Roger Lord Eric Levesque Luc Belanger 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Spare 35 2nd Anders Dereski Lee Bryar Nick Farand 35 3rd Eric Rioux Marc Fortin Sedrik Rioux 36 3rd Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 37 2nd Scott Carruthers Steve Jozin Wayne Rahn 37 3rd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Dan Houde 37 4th Flight Score 1st Mike Lavergne Derek Hardy Adam Tomasinni 38 2nd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Matt Kloosterhues 38 3rd Eric Dechamplain Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 38 5th Flight Score 1st Brady Desrochers Lucas Morris Matt Corriveau 39 2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 39 3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 39 6th Flight Score 1st Shawn Gilbert Aaron Nelson Kyle Michalcewiz 40 2nd Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 41 3rd Bob Cliffe Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal 41

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jeremi Lord

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Andre Roy

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jarret Ralph

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dimitri Levesque

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jeremi Lord

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Sabourin

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Dereski

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eric Levesque

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Anders Dereski

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marcel Provost

25’ Putt $100 – Al MacDonald

Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner