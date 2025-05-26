Men’s Night Golf – May 22nd

Please only put one Team on each scorecard to keep it simple for Scoring. We have had some players not paying for the Spare when playing as a two-some, so moving forward your Scorecard will be disqualified from Prizes. Additionally, we have had some Golfers not pay at all during check-in, so this will also disqualify your Team from prizes. Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees. Please help us with this.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
For the second week of Men’ts Night Golf, there were 116 golfers out enjoying the sun, although it was still a bit chilly at 7C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sedrik Rioux
|Dimitri Levesque
|Jeremi Lord
|31
|2nd
|Eben Leadbetter
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|32
|3rd
|Roger Lord
|Eric Levesque
|Luc Belanger
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Sabourin
|Rick Funk
|Spare
|35
|2nd
|Anders Dereski
|Lee Bryar
|Nick Farand
|35
|3rd
|Eric Rioux
|Marc Fortin
|Sedrik Rioux
|36
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Gilles Cyr
|37
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|Steve Jozin
|Wayne Rahn
|37
|3rd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Dan Houde
|37
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Lavergne
|Derek Hardy
|Adam Tomasinni
|38
|2nd
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Matt Kloosterhues
|38
|3rd
|Eric Dechamplain
|Joel Dechamplain
|Darcy Pilon
|38
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brady Desrochers
|Lucas Morris
|Matt Corriveau
|39
|2nd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Wayne Rahn
|39
|3rd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|39
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Shawn Gilbert
|Aaron Nelson
|Kyle Michalcewiz
|40
|2nd
|Rob Vernier
|Taylor Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|41
|3rd
|Bob Cliffe
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Ian Senecal
|41
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jeremi Lord
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Andre Roy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jarret Ralph
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Sedrik Rioux
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dimitri Levesque
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jeremi Lord
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Sabourin
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Dereski
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Eric Levesque
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Anders Dereski
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Marcel Provost
25’ Putt $100 – Al MacDonald
Hole in One Prize $250 – No Winner