Joint Statement regarding the Verdict in the death of Sgt. Eric Mueller

The Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thomas Carrique, the President of the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA), John Cerasuolo, and the Mueller family have provided a statement following the trial verdict in the death of Sergeant Eric Mueller and the injuries of Provincial Constables Marc Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin.

“For nearly nine weeks, the emotional testimonies and public release of body worn camera footage have significantly intensified the emotional impact we have all felt since that heartbreaking day in 2023. It has been especially difficult for Sergeant Eric Mueller’s family, our two wounded officers, our OPP members and their loved ones. Sergeant Mueller was a dedicated officer who served the people of Ontario for 21 years. His legacy and the impact he had on his community continues on.

Today’s verdict reinforces our focus on what Sergeant Mueller stood for – an unwavering commitment to the community and to the safety and protection of others. It also acknowledges the life-changing impact felt by Provincial Constables Marc Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin, who exhibited the highest standard of bravery in the face of life-threatening and life-altering danger.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the swift and courageous actions of those who attended the scene and prevented further harm. Additionally, we extend that gratitude to our members and the Crown Attorneys, for their dedication to ensuring a thorough investigation and prosecution of this case.” – OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, OPPA President John Cerasuolo and the Mueller family

As the matter is currently in the appeal period, the OPP will be unable to provide further comment at this time. For any questions relating to the appeal process, please contact the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Editor’s Note: Alain Bellefeuille, who was accused of first-degree murder (Sgt. Eric Mueller) and attempted murder of Constables Mark Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin at his residence in Bourget, east of Ottawa, received two life sentences Saturday, May 24th, 2025, to be served concurrently. He will have no chance for parole for 25 years, which is automatic for first-degree murder.