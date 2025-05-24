Colombian Minister of Equality and Equity, Carlos Rosero Zooms with Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group

Special guests from Columbia visited with the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) Political Working Group (PWG) meeting at the 4 Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning on May 20th.

Colombian Minister of Equality and Equity, Carlos Rosero via Zoom link, along with a delegation of Indigenous and Afro-descendant leaders visited to discuss shared priorities and commitments to advancing common goals in decolonial education, community economic development, environmental justice, governance, and self-determination.

According to Dean Sayers, spokesperson for the Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs and member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group the visit “hopes to establish a framework for collaboration and diplomatic relationship involving the RHW organization and Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples in Columbia, grassroots Indigenous and Black/Afro-descendant leadership, organizations and governing bodies that represent them. We have much in common.”

Source: Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin