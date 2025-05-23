Confederation College President Delivers Candid Report to Community Amid Sector-Wide Challenges

Confederation College President Michelle Salo delivered her first Report to the Community today at Dibaajimogamig (Lecture Theatre), presenting a forthright assessment of the significant challenges facing Ontario’s college sector and outlining the College’s continued commitment to students and the Northwestern Ontario region.

The event opened with a compelling video underscoring the essential role colleges play in driving community well-being and economic growth. It reinforced the message that investing in postsecondary institutions, particularly in northern and regional communities, is an investment in Ontario’s future workforce.

In her remarks, Salo addressed a range of pressures, including shifting federal immigration policies, ongoing enrolment challenges, and financial strain stemming from years of underfunding. She cautioned that recent federal decisions around international student caps and changes to post-graduate work eligibility, while designed to ease pressures in larger cities, could have unintended consequences for northern communities that rely on international students to fill workforce gaps.

“These decisions impact more than our classrooms—they affect our hospitals, construction sites, and small businesses,” Salo said. “Colleges like Confederation are deeply rooted in their communities, and we are essential to building a strong, sustainable regional economy.”

Salo also highlighted the continued impacts of stagnant tuition policy and limited operational funding, which have constrained the College’s ability to meet growing needs. As a result, difficult decisions have been made, including the suspension of several programs and future enrolment intakes. Despite these challenges, she affirmed that Confederation remains focused on its core mission: preparing learners for meaningful careers and contributing to the social and economic development of the region. “Our College is committed to doing the hard work necessary to adapt and evolve, while never losing sight of our responsibility to students and the communities we serve,” she said.

Salo also shared several accomplishments from the past year, reflecting the College’s resilience and innovation. These include the launch of a new Pharmacy Technician program, a collaborative memorandum of understanding with Seneca Polytechnic exploring aviation and veterinary programming, and the delivery of a fast-tracked Practical Nursing cohort in the region. Confederation also advanced its applied research initiatives and formally launched its Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, reinforcing its commitment to truth, reconciliation, and inclusive education.

Progress under the College’s strategic plan, Kaa-anokaatekin (Work That Is Now Carried), remains strong. The majority of its goals have already been achieved or are progressing on schedule. To ensure continued focus on priority areas, the plan has been extended by an additional year.

Salo concluded with a reaffirmation of the College’s mission and a call for continued collaboration. “Our mission has never been more important,” she said. “We will continue to advocate for sustainable, accessible education for all Ontarians, no matter where they live.”

To view this year’s Report to the Community, visit: https://community.confederationcollege.ca/