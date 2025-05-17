GEN7 & Rankin Station donates to Hot Lunch Program at East View PS

GEN7 Fuel LLP (GEN7) and its local Rankin station have donated $5,000 to East View Public School to support its hot lunch program. The Indigenous-owned chain of gas stations and convenience stores also purchased a commercial-grade dishwasher for the school that serves lunch to hundreds of students each day. The hot lunch program at Sault Ste. Marie’s East View Public School is critical to the community. So much so, that one day in January despite all school-related transportation being cancelled due to weather – about 70 students from the local First Nations communities of Garden River and Batchewana still made their way to school.

“We quicky fired up the kitchen and provided students with activities in both classrooms and the gymnasium,” said Jay Dunseath, principal of the school. He is the prime driver of the hot lunch program. He is also one of the volunteer cooks.

When he approached Fred Robinson, owner of the GEN7 station on the Batchewana Reserve to support the lunch program’s $21,000 annual budget, he found a supportive audience. Robinson was eager to help. His own children attend the school as well as those of his employees. The hot lunch program, he realized, not only aligned with GEN7’s mission and values, it also directly supported the daily need for children to eat a nutritious lunch.

As a result, GEN7 agreed to provide two donations. First, $5000 that goes directly to the cost of food, and second, a commercial-grade dishwasher capable of cleaning plates, bowls and utensils of the hundreds of students a day the school regularly feeds.

“It makes us incredibly proud to support this important local initiative,” said Gary Williams, Community Relations Manager, GEN7 Fuels LLP. “Food insecurity is a significant problem in our First Nations communities. The East View Public School program not only addresses this, it also improves the learning environment for all the students who use the program.”

Algoma District School Board Superintendent of Education Joe Maurice added, “ADSB thanks GEN7 Fuel for the generous donation. Now more than ever, food programs are important for children and youth in our schools. Studies have shown that children whose nutritional needs are met have fewer attendance and discipline problems, and their ability to learn is enhanced.”

Principal Dunseath said, “We’ve all seen the cost of food rising in our homes. It’s affected our hot lunch program as well. GEN7’s donation goes a long way to helping us feed the students with food that is nutritious and tasty. The commercial dishwasher is a huge bonus for us. It will take a massive workload off the volunteers who previously had to hand wash the plates and utensils for the close to 200 students a day give a hot lunch.”

Williams said, “Food brings people together. It nourishes the body and mind as well as helps build community. That’s why we created GEN7. We’re more than fuel. Our goal is to help First Nations by working together to change things for the better and inspire for generations to come.”

Gen7 Fuel has five locations in Ontario, each majority owned by First Nations community members. The company recently opened three stations in BC and expects to announce more locations in that province in coming months. The company is able to offer lower prices than its mainstream retail gas competitors through its focus on keeping administrative costs lower and returning more economic value to its Indigenous partners and operators.

About Gen7 Fuel

Gen7 develops long-term viable businesses by assisting First Nation individuals in the start-up and day-to-day operations of retail fuel stations and variety stores. It supports 100 percent Indigenous owned stations in Aamjiwnaang First Nation (Sarnia), Bkejwanong First Nation (Walpole Island), Nipissing First Nation (North Bay), Batchewana First Nation (Sault Ste Marie), and Couchiching First Nation (Fort Frances). In British Columbia, it operates stations in Penticton Indian Band), Osoyoos and Oliver (Osoyoos Indian Band).