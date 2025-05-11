Municipality of Wawa Celebrates 2025 Economic Development Week – May 11-17

The Municipality of Wawa is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Economic Development Week, a global initiative led by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and celebrated by the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO). Taking place from May 11-17, 2025, the week recognizes and thanks the dedicated work of economic developers and community champions positive contributions to communities in Canada and around the world.

“The future of economic development is centered around collaboration and partnerships,” said IEDC president and CEO Nathan Ohle. “At the heart of this year’s Economic Development Week are stories of collaboration and partnership, and how the field of economic development works together to support, cultivate, and drive economic prosperity for place of all sizes, in every region in the world.” In Ontario, May 11, 2025 has also been recognized as Indigenous Economic Development Day – a day to honour and elevate the role of Indigenous communities and economic developers in shaping a prosperous and inclusive future. EDCO is inviting all communities to embrace the theme of “Economic Development as a Bridge to Reconciliation” and to collaborate with neighbouring municipalities and First Nations.

Mayor Melanie Pilon shared that “Economic Development Week is a great time to reflect on our community’s achievements and thank our staff and volunteers who participate on the Wawa Economic Development and Tourism Committee (EDTAC), including Heidi McLaren, David Wells, Anya Switzer, Johanna Rowe, Angela Calaiezzi and Kristy Keough, Wawa EDO. Municipal Council looks forward to EDTAC’s continued guidance and recommendations to improve local community development and meeting with businesses, community leaders and the public to celebrate our progress and engage in meaningful discussions about Wawa’s economic future.”

Wawa’s EDO Kristy Keough stated, “With the support of Municipal Council, I am particularly proud of the implementation of the Downtown Wawa CIP Grant program that is being used to make improvements to properties along Broadway Avenue. This will add commercial spaces and businesses into buildings that have been vacant for years. Supporting labour development programs and working with community partners to find solutions to local housing, is also a priority of the department.”