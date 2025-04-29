Breaking News

Bus Cancellations – Hornepayne

Apr 29, 2025 at 06:35

Due to freezing rain in the Hornepayne community, all school-related transportation services will be cancelled today. Schools will remain open.

Transportation is running as per normal in Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville & Chapleau today.

