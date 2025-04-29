Apr 29, 2025 at 06:35
Due to freezing rain in the Hornepayne community, all school-related transportation services will be cancelled today. Schools will remain open.
Transportation is running as per normal in Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville & Chapleau today.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Bus Cancellations – Hornepayne - April 29, 2025
- École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) hosts interior hockey tournament for local schools - April 28, 2025
- Un tournoi de hockey intérieur à l’École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) pour les écoles avoisinantes - April 28, 2025