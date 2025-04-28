Rain Forecast and flooding

The spring melt and rain has caused flooding and road closures. Current road closures are:

Hwy 546 (between Hwy 554, Iron Bridge and Hwy 639). The highway follows the Little White River.

Hwy 655 closed Timmins to Driftwood due to water over road

Hwy 553 Closed in the Massey area due to flooding

Hwy 810 Closed in the Massey area due to flooding. (updated 11:00 a.m.)

Travellers who frequent the Sultan or Ramsey Road should be aware that at KM38 there is water across the road, and other travellers advise that the temporary fix of Sunday afternoon has failed.

On Sunday, April 20th, the MNR warned that a Flood Warning is in effect for the District until Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 12:00 pm. Residents throughout the District, especially those located in the Goulais River watershed area, should keep a close watch on water conditions, and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams. Residents within the Goulais River watershed are advised that river conditions should be monitored closely as water levels can change very quickly with runoff from recent melting and forecasted rainfall events.

The Goulais River is high and flooding within the floodplain, with the Goulais Fire Department walking areas and checking on residents.

The Chippewa River is also very high, and quite spectacular to see at Chippewa Falls on Highway 17.

With the current forecasts of more rain in the area – please drive with care and be aware of road closures.