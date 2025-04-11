PORTIS, Aristotelis (Aris, Art)

November 11, 1933 – April 8, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Aristotelis Portis announces his peaceful passing on April 8, 2025, in the Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay.

Aris spent many years as Produce Manager at Canada Safeway, taking great pride in his exceptional customer service. He had a great knowledge of produce, and he created beautiful produce displays. During this time, Aris met his love, Barbara, and he became a loving stepdad to his new young family. Barb and Aris celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last September. Aris loved visiting family in places like Wawa, London and Arizona, where he spent time with his siblings, nieces, nephews and their children. He also travelled to his homeland in Greece, maintaining strong ties with the family and friends he had left behind as a young man. Aris loved spending time with his two grandsons and his two great-granddaughters, who called him “Papou”.

Aris loved the outdoors. He became an avid golfer and even learned to ski in his new homeland with his wife and children. Skating, however, didn’t go so well, so he turned to coaching his boys in hockey. An avid floral gardener, he and Barbara would work together creating beautiful floral beds around their home, a highlight in their neighbourhood. His potted floral plants filled their home with brightness and cheer. His wife’s special vase was regularly replenished with carnations, her favourite flower. The family will keep up this heartfelt tradition.

Nothing gave Aris more pleasure than passing time playing cribbage with family (He won almost all the time. sorry, Eddie), his regular card games with friends, and camaraderie with his friends whom he met daily at their McDonald’s coffee club.

Aris was predeceased by his parents, Fotini and Christos Portis, and his siblings Sofia Panosopoulos (late Ken), Koula Georgakopoulos (late John), Basile Portis (late Fotena), Thomas Portis (Athena), and Leonidas Portis (Dimitra). Also predeceasing Aris were his brothers-in-law Jim Grace (late Dorothy) and Michael Grace (Kim).

He is survived by his love, Barbara Portis, and children Barbara Carr (Bill); Edward Homonko; Carl (Bill) Homonko (Dawn); grandchildren Trevor Carr (Kelli) and Tanner Homonko (Jeff); great-grandchildren Rylee and April Carr; sisters-in-law Dimitra Portis, Athena Portis, and Kim Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews across Canada.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kristie Skunta and the staff and nurses of the Transitional Care Unit for their compassionate care.

A Celebration of Aris’ Life will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, with a Come and Go Reception held in the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James, Thunder Bay.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the charity of your choice.