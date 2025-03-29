70th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel

2025 - Ladies Curling Bonspiel Team Duggan - 1st 'A' Event: Janna Reiss, Sarah Duggan, Justine Glover, and Rebecca Smit.

The Wawa Ladies 70th Annual Curling Bonspiel was a success!

Teams and players from Thunder Bay, Hornepayne, White River, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Blind River, Sudbury, and London made the trip to Wawa. 32 teams brought us back to the 70’s and put on a great parade performance on Friday night. Throughout the weekend there were many laughs, great calibre curling, Saturday night dance moves, and some nail biting games.

A special thank you to all our sponsors and participating teams, our hardworking volunteers, and the community for supporting our big event.

Winners:

‘A’ Event – Team Duggan (Wawa)

‘B’ Event – Team Drury (Hornepayne)

‘C’ Event – Team Turmelle (Wawa)

‘D’ Event – Team Litkee (Hornepayne)